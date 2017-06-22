The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the June 22 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Other

Ian Danny Wakefield, 41, of Shelley Grove, Stonebroom. Pleaded guilty to damaging a Seat Ibiza car. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Community order to last until June 8, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order to last until June 8, 2018. Must pay £237 compensation.

Daniel Lee Parkes, 40, of No Fixed Abode. Indicated a guilty plea to being drunk in public which he was prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for six weeks.

Ben Gossage, 28, of Birch Kiln Croft, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to making off without paying £12.20 for a taxi. Fined £450 and must pay £12.20 compensation. Pleaded guilty to fraud by using a taxi service and failing to pay. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £1,350 and must pay £200 compensation and a £135 victim surcharge and £200 costs.

Caroline Elizabeth Rhodes, 48, of Valley Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to failing to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstance affecting entitlement to Employment and Support Allowance in that she was working. Fined £200 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jessica Hodgkinson, 33, of Park Road, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with a supervising officer. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Andrew Moore, 34, of Tennyson Street, Stretton. Pleaded guilty to damaging a Samsung mobile phone and a door. No separate penalty. Must pay £230 compensation. Pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 18 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay £50 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Scott Smith, 32, of Carpenter Avenue, Mastin Moor, Staveley. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Order varied with 130 hours of unpaid work. Must pay £60 costs.

Martin James Powell, 36, of No Fixed Abode. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from imprisonment by failing to attend with a supervising officer. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Wendy Jane Undrill, 52, of Green Farm Close, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to two counts of damaging a front door. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing an offensive weapon, namely a hammer, in a public place. Pleaded guilty to damaging a window and a door belonging to Chesterfield Borough Council. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Community order to last until June 15, 2018, with a 12 week curfew with electronic monitoring and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Assault

Christopher Paul Golding, 47, of Heath Road, Holmewood, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £120 and must pay £50 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Restraining order to last until June 8, 2018.

Kyle Andrew Patrick Cross, 29, of Lings Crescent, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for one year with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement with 80 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order to last until June 11, 2018. Must pay £150 compensation and a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Stephen John Wykes, 49, of London Street, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Restraining order to last until June 11, 2018. Fined £320 and must pay £100 compensation and a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Miquel Lawton, 28, of Langwith Road, Langwith Junction. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a police constable. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing cannabis, a class B drug. Community order to last until June 12, 2018, with supervision and 120 hours of unpaid work. Must pay £300 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Grant Still, 24, of Jubilee Gardens, Whitwell. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Community order to last until June 13, 2018, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order to last until June 13, 2018. Must pay £100 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Drugs

Anthony David Allen, 27, of Burnell Street, Brimington, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 0.41grammes of Dimenthyltryptamine or DMT, a class A drug. Discharged conditionally for one year. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Heidi Radford, 34, of Hilcote Lane, Hilcote. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing diamorphine, a class A drug. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

James Thomas Burnside, 46, of Mansfield Road, Corbriggs, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing cannabis. Indicated a guilty plea to being concerned in the production of cannabis. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for one year with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Joseph Burnside, 41, of Mansfield Road, Corbriggs. Indicated a guilty plea to being concerned in the production of cannabis. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for one year with a 16 week curfew with electronic monitoring and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Theft

Daniel Richard Scarle, 27, of Blackstone Close, Somercotes, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to stealing a phone charger belonging to B&M Bargains. Discharged conditionally for one year. Must pay £8.99 compensation and a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Motoring

Gemma Kaye Smith, 33, of Hasland Court, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £554 and must pay a £55 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 months.