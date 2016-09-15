Last chance to nominate for Education awards

Time is running out to make your nominations for our annual Best In Education Awards.

We are looking for the unsung heroes of your local schools, so if you would like to honour an inspirational teacher, student or support staff member, you have until midnight tonight to get your nominations to us.

This year we are excited to welcome back Teachers UK as our associate sponsor.

A spokesman for Teachers UK said: “We’re delighted to be the associate sponsor for the Best in Education Awards 2016 for the second year running. We feel that it is extremely important for schools and academies and both staff and students to be recognised and rewarded for all their hard work throughout the year.”

Hosting the awards again this year will be Andrew Truby, Headteacher of St Thomas of Canterbury School which scooped up several awards in the Best in Education ceremony in 2014.

The 2016 categories are: School Business Manager; Educational Progress; Sports; Healthy Eating Initiative; Reduce, Reuse, Recycle; Best Sports Team; Technology; Best Nursery; Best Teaching Assistant; Best Teacher; Best Primary Headteacher; Best Secondary Headteacher; Best Primary School and Best Secondary School. The awards will be held at Kenwood Hall on October 3 from 6pm to 9.30pm.

Email elizabeth.threadgold@jpress.co.uk to request a nomination form, which you must return to us by midnight tonight. Finalists will be contacted two weeks prior to the event and receive two complimentary tickets.