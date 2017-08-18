Knife-wielding thief steals cash from Doncaster supermarket

Have your say

A man armed with a knife has stolen cash from a Doncaster supermarket.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened at the Premier Store on Alexandra Street in Thorne on Wednesday morning.

The man entered the store at about 8.55am and threatened staff with the knife.

He escaped down King Edward Road, towards Corona Drive with cash.

The man has been described as white, around five feet, six inches tall, and aged in his late 30s.

He was wearing a blue hooded top, with stripes down the arms, and dark blue bottoms.

Detective Sergeant Pete Swift, who is investigating the incident, issued an appeal for witnesses to the incident.

“Officers have been reviewing CCTV and conducting inquiries in the area and I would urge anyone who may have seen the man, or were in the area at the time of the incident, to contact 101, quoting incident number 240 of August 16,” he said.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.