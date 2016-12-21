Kids in pyjamas raise cash for three local charities

Little swimmers from Puddle Ducks, who swim at Momentum Leisure in Sheffield, have raised £558 for three charities, including Sheffield’s Bluebell Wood.

The swim school holds a week long charity pyjama event each autumn, at a number of pools across the area, where children raise money by attending lessons dressed in their pyjamas, teaching them valuable water safety and survival skills.

This year Puddle Ducks chose three charities which are all close to their hearts, each one supporting and providing care for babies, children and their parents.

Liz Gabriel, of Puddle Ducks, said: “We were delighted to fundraise for Bluebell Wood, they do fantastic work and we will continue to support them. We would like to say a big thank you to all of the children.”