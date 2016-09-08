Join the Walk About Festival

A Walk About Festival, designed to encourage people to get out walking in their own community, is running this month.

Residents of North Lincolnshire are being invited to take part in a range of short walks, led by the council as part of its Walking The Way To Health scheme.

The Walk About Festival is the Rambler Association’s biggest-ever free national walking event, running from September 3-11, featuring six walks to suit all abilities.

Coun Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “We all know walking on a regular basis can do wonders for our health and wellbeing, which is why we want to get people in North Lincolnshire on their feet and taking part in the Walk About Festival. Walking is ideal for building exercise into your everyday life and a perfect way to see the natural environment around you.

“Walking is good for our health and our minds, and we want everyone to be able to experience the many benefits and joys it can bring.

“Many of the people who take part in the Walking the Way to Health walks are amazed at the amount of green spaces that they did not know existed until they joined.”

There will be a three-mile walk at 10.30am this morning in Wrawby, meeting at the Black Horse pub on Melton Road.

There will be also be three-mile walk in Scunthorpe today, meeting at 2.15pm on Henderson Avenue, near Sainburys.

Tomorrow, there will be a one, two and three-mile walk starting at 10.30am at Normanby Hall Country Park, meeting in the mail car park.

Visit www.Ramblers.org.uk/walkabout