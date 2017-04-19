Jessica Ennis-Hill honoured at Buckingham Palace

Sheffield-born Olympian Jessica Ennis-Hill was made a Dame Commander today at Buckingham Palace.

The gold medal winning heptathlete attended an investiture ceremony overseen by the Duke of Cambridge.

Jessica Ennis-Hill with the Duke of Cambridge

Jessica, aged 31, who won heptathlon gold at the London 2012 Olympics and silver four years later in Rio, has been honoured for her services to athletics.

The mum-of-one, who is expecting her second child, announced her retirement from the sport last October.

She took up athletics in Sheffield at the age of 11 and competed while she was a pupil at King Ecgbert School in Dore, winning medals at the 2004 Commonwealth Youth Games and 2005 European Athletics Junior Championships before her professional career took off after she won a heptathlon bronze in the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne.

She went on to win her first world championship title in In 2009.