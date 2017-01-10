Jail for drug dealer found with 100 wraps of heroin and cocaine

A drug dealer found with 100 wraps of heroin and cocaine has been jailed for over three years.

Malachi Samms, aged 25, was found with the drugs when police raided a house in Rufford Close, Chesterfield, on December 21.

Samms, of no fixed abode, was found in the kitchen holding a bundle of wraps.

He was jailed for 40 months after admitting two counts of possessing drugs with intent to supply.

Two other men, aged 33 and 40, were arrested at the house along with a 37-year-old woman.

They were bailed pending further enquiries.