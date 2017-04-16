Investigations launched following spate of thefts and burglaries in Sheffield

Police are investigating a spate of thefts and burglaries in Sheffield.

Officers in the Sheffield South East Local Policing Team were notified of a series of thefts in the area earlier this week.

Items were stolen from a house in Charnock Court, Beighton on Wednesday after burglars got into the property through patio doors.

Overnight on Wednesday, number plates were stolen from a vehicle in Delves Drive, Hackenthorpe.

Locks to an outbuilding were damaged in Skelton Lane, Woodhouse following a burglary sometime between Thursday teatime and Friday.

Three males were seen near to the scene of an attempted burglary in Kilvington Road, Woodthorpe at 7pm on Friday. Police said the door to an outbuilding was damaged and an alarm was activating.

A bicycle was stoke from Handsworth Road, in Handsworth at 10.50pm on Friday and items were stolen from a vehicle on Jermyn Crescent, Hackenthorpe in the early hours on Friday morning.

A silver Honda was stolen from Tannery Street, in Woodhouse, and a window smashed to a vehicle in Richmond Park Crescent, both on Friday.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.