A policeman has been shot dead and another injured in a “terror attack” in central Paris.

The officers were gunned down in the central boulevard of the famous Champs-Élysée at around 9pm local time.

Local police said the shooting is “very probably a terrorist act” and advised people to avoid the area.

The attacker was shot, according to the Interior Ministry, but his condition is not clear.

Unconfirmed reports suggest he has been killed.