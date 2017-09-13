Inquest opened into death of man struck by train in Sheffield

An inquest has been opened into the death of a Sheffield man struck by a train in a Sheffield suburb.

Robert Jenkinson, aged 28, of Harvey Road Chapeltown, was hit by a train at Chapeltown station at 5.26pm on Wednesday, August 30.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

An inquest was opened yesterday and adjourned while enquiries are carried out on behalf of the coroner.