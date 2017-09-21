Injured Doncaster police officer discharged from hospital

A police officer injured in an attack in Doncaster has been discharged from hospital, it has been announced this morning.

Doncaster's District Commander, Chief Superintendent Tim Innes, said the 45-year-old officer assaulted in Doncaster on Tuesday is now recovering at home.

The officer was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after suffering head injuries in an attack in Hexthorpe on Tuesday morning.

He was knocked unconscious in an attack in an alleyway near Sheardown Street.

Dale Francis Cheetham, aged 22, currently of no fixed abode but previously of Bolton upon Dearne, Barnsley, has been charged with grievous bodily harm, two counts of robbery, two counts of possession of a bladed article, possession of an offensive weapon, aggravated vehicle taking without consent, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

Peter White, 24, of Low Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster, has been charged with robbery.

They are both due in court this morning.

Chf Supt Innes said: "I can confirm the officer is at home now and recovering. He asked me to pass on his gratitude to his colleagues and the public."