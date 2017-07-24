Improving the patient experience

A Sheffield charity is helping to make life more comfortable for lung cancer patients receiving radiotherapy in the city.

Weston Park Cancer Charity has funded ten new state-of-the-art Klarity wing boards, which are specially designed and constructed to allow radiographers to position patients in readiness for treatment as accurately, comfortably and fuss-free as possible.

During radiotherapy, patients with cancers in the lungs, chest and abdomen, will be asked to lie flat on the wing board throughout their treatment, with both arms raised over their head, to ensure radiation doses are given as accurately as possible.

Janet Johnson, pre-treatment superintendent 2 radiographer in Weston Park Hospital’s radiotherapy department, said: “This is an incredibly generous donation from the local community made possible thanks to the efforts of our fantastic team at Weston Park Cancer Charity. The Klarity wing boards are indexed with graduated measurements onto the radiotherapy couch, enabling accurate reproducibility of patient positioning for treatment and can be adjusted for individual patients’ comfort.”

Samantha Dixon, director of Weston Park Hospital Cancer Charity, said: “We’re delighted to be able to provide funding for the provision of the wing boards which will enable the hospital to deliver the latest complex radiotherapy techniques and also improve patient comfort.

“We rely on the generous support of the local community to fund our work and want to thank all our dedicated supporters for enabling this project to take place.”