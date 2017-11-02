Ill passenger led to tram disruption in Sheffield city centre

A passenger falling ill was the reason for trams stopping running in Sheffield city centre this afternoon.

Earlier, Supertram announced that trams were not running between Sheffield Cathedral and the University of Sheffield because of a 'serious incident'.

Trams departing from Middlewood and Malin Bridge are terminating at Shalesmoor and trams departing from Halfway are terminating at Castle Square.

Supertram said it was because of a backlog of trams caused by a passenger falling ill.

Services are expected to start running normally again soon.