Hydro-electric plan for Sheffield river revealed

A hydro-electric power generator could be built on one of Sheffield’s rivers.

Wisewood Hydro Ltd has applied to install the generator at Wisewood Weir, along the River Loxley between Malin Bridge and Loxley.

An 'Archimedes screw' turbine will be used

According to the plans it would take the form of an ‘Archimedes screw’ turbine, which would turn with the flow of the water downstream.

Wisewood Hydro believes the turbine could generate up to d 50,000 kWh per year, equivalent to the electrical consumption of 12 average households .

This, the firms says, would save aabout 45 tonnes of CO2 per year from UK coal-fired power stations.

The application says the weir is in ‘excellent condition’ with a 2m pool at the bottom, partly caused by a buildup of rubble downstream. The plan is to maintain the depth of the pool.

Today’s top stories:

Man seriously injured in attack in Sheffield



Sheffield man jailed for rape after getting victim pregnant aged 12



Hunt continues for attackers after stabbing in Sheffield park



Sheffield thug barged into house in middle of the night and bit neighbour during row over barking dog



Witnesses wanted to police car crash in Sheffield



VIDEO: Ever wondered what that screeching siren is at 1pm in Sheffield city centre every day? Here's the answer!



SHOCKING VIDEO: Doncaster thug caught on camera kicking his puppy as it yelps in pain



Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE



Why Sheffield Wednesday may have already completed their best deal of the summer



Sheffield United: Blades to step up chase for Ryan Leonard with midfielder keen to leave Southend

