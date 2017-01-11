Hurricane force wind of 93mph recorded in Sheffield as gales batter South Yorkshire

Hurricane force winds of 93mph have been recorded in Sheffield as gales batter the region.

The gust, approaching 100mph, was recorded at High Bradfield earlier today and the gales have caused damage across the city and county.

The Met Office has also said up to eight inches of snow could fall, with much of the country under a weather warning today.

Trees are down, roads and closed and there has been some damage to buildings within Sheffield.

