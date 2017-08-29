Hunt for man over Sheffield murder continues

A man wanted for questioning over a murder in Sheffield is still being hunted - three weeks after detectives appealed for help tracking him down.

Aaron Divers, aged 22, is wanted for questioning over the murder of 23-year-old Aseel Al-Essaie, who was shot dead.

Detectives published his photograph and said he was wanted 'in connection with a number of serious offences' on Monday, August 7, but so far he has not been traced.

Mr Al-Essaie was shot in broad daylight in Daniel Hill, Upperthorpe, on Saturday, February 18.

He had just pulled up for a family gathering to celebrate his twin sister's engagement when he was shot.

Two men - Matthew Cohen, 28, of Clough Wood View, Oughtibridge and Dale Gordon, 33, of Benty Lane, Crosspool - have both been charged with murder.

Patricia Sharp, 57, of Bramwell Street, Netherthorpe and James Good, 29, of Ringstead Crescent, Crosspool, have been charged with perverting the course of justice.