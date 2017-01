HSBC has announced plans to close 62 branches, including two in South Yorkshire.

The bank blames the way people are now doing more of their banking online for the closures, which come on top of 55 already earmarked to close.

Some 180 jobs in branches will be are risk, along with 204 IT positions.

The bank will have 625 branches left by the end of the year.

Branches in Wath-upon-Dearne in Rotherham and Thorne in Doncaster are set to close.