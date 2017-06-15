How people in Sheffield can help the victims of the Grenfell Tower blaze

A collection point to help the victims of the Grenfell Tower blaze has been set up in Sheffield.

The number of people killed in the fire has today risen to 17 with police warning the number will rise as a building search continues.

Neil Edwards (s)

A total of 37 people are still being treated in six hospitals across London with hundreds of people left homeless as a result.

Former residents have been forced to spend the night sleeping in sports halls, churches and stranger's homes with all their property and clothing destroyed in the blaze.

Former Sheffield Steelers keeper Neil Edwards said he was inspired to help out the victims after watching the harrowing footage on the news.

A collection point for urgent clothing and items has been set up at Forces Support on Carbrook Business Park.

The collection point will be open until Sunday evening with all the donated items taken down to London on Monday by DRP Logistics.

Neil said the response to the idea has been phenomenal but added he still can't comprehend what the victims have been through.

He said: "I was watching the images on TV and on the back of everything that has happened in London and Manchester you do feel a bit lost.

"You see all these people that are now homeless, literally with just the clothes that they are stood in.

"It's amazing. We were just chatting about the collection point idea with a few people but then we started getting offers from people everywhere.

"It's your worst nightmare, you can't comprehend what that must have been like. Watching the pictures, trying to stop yourself imagining what they are going through.

"It's heartbreaking and it's hard to put it into words. We are miles away but your thoughts and prayers go out to everybody."

Neil said the collection point is now accepting clothes, bedding, baby items, shoes, towels, school clothes (without logos) as well as small toys, games and books.

Anyone wishing to make a donation must state that their drop-off is for the 'London Appeal'.

Neil said: " I know that there's a lot of information that says they are not accepting donations but on Monday the charities are being given four huge warehouses.

"If there's anything that we can do to help them then we must. They have lost every possession they own, we need to get these immediate items to them.

"There's a fantastic weight of financial support and the charity said they don't need food. The immediate requirement is these people who have no clothes etc, anything just to help them out."

To donate, take your items to Forces Support, Units 2-10 Carbrook Business Park. Access via Dunlop Street S9 2HR before the end of business hours on Sunday.