Homeless man charged with stealing bank card from Manchester Arena on night of terror attack

A man has been charged with stealing a bank card from Manchester Arena on the night of the terror attack.

Greater Manchester Police said Chris Parker, 33, of no fixed abode, had been charged with two counts of theft relating to a bank card being stolen from the arena on the evening of May 22.

Twenty-two people died when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device as crowds left an Ariana Grande concert at the arena that night.

Parker was remanded in custody to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

At the time, the man was reported to have rushed into the venue to help victims.