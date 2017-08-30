Hit-and-run driver hunted by South Yorkshire Police

A hit-and-run driver is being hunted by South Yorkshire Police over a crash in Rotherham.

A car, believed to be a grey Ford Focus with learner plates, drove off after colliding with a black Volkswagen Scirocco on Doncaster Road, Hooton Roberts, Rotherham, last Friday night.

The Scirocco collided with an electricity pylon, which fell into the road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "The driver and passenger of the VW Scirocco sustained minor injuries in the collision. No one else was hurt in the incident but Doncaster Road remained closed for a considerable amount of time until it was made safe."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.