Heroin and cocaine seized in undercover police operation in South Yorkshire

Police found 90 wraps of heroin and cocaine in an undercover operation in South Yorkshire.

During the operation, police spotted a man behaving suspiciously on John Street in Barnsley town and when they approached him he ran off.

The 20-year-old was caught by officers and he was found with a quantity of Class A drugs.

A search of a property on Barnsley Road, Dodworth, led to the arrest of a 21-year old man also on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs.

During the operation, a total of 98 wraps of heroin and cocaine, worth £1,700, were seized.

Both men have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Sergeant Mike Pursley, said: “This is just one example of operations we are running to consistently tackle drug related crime throughout Barnsley.

“I am pleased that we have been able to remove a quantity of Class A drugs from our town and would always encourage anyone who has any concerns about criminal activity of this, or any kind, in their area to contact us.”

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.