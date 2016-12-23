Sheffield wins excellence in patient experience award

Sheffield Health & Social Care NHS Foundation Trust (SHSC) is celebrating after a member of staff won the Excellence in Patient Experience award at the Yorkshire and Humber NHS Leadership Awards.

Brendan Stone, Co-Chair of SHSC’s Service User Engagement Group won for his commitment to ensuring that people who use Trust services have a voice, feel valued and are able to express their ideas and insights, ensuring that there are no barriers to service users being able to fully engage with the Trust. Brendan said: “I am somewhat overwhelmed to have won. I’ve been working with mental health services in Sheffield for many years and it is wonderful to receive this regional recognition. We have come a long way in Sheffield in terms of service user engagement but there is still more to do. I am privileged to work with fantastic service users and committed staff and together we are determined to drive further improvements forward.”

Kevan Taylor, Chief Executive, said: “Brendan is a truly exceptional member of staff and a much valued colleague. I am delighted that his achievements have been recognised and wish him the best of luck at next year’s national NHS Leadership Awards.”

Brendan will now go forward and represent the region at the national award ceremony next year.

Anthony Poole, Interim Head of Design and Delivery, was a runner up in the Emerging Leader category. Anthony was nominated for his ability to inspire a shared purpose both within his own team and across the organisation as well as for his dedication and commitment to a vision of mobile working which makes record keeping more accurate, responsive and useful for both staff and service users.