Family raise cash for Sheffield hospice

Grateful relatives of a popular Sheffield woman who died after battling cancer are fundraising for the hospice who cared for her during her final days.

Val Plester worked as a salon assistant at A Touch of Class hairdressers in Woodseats for more than 30 years and was well known for her work in the community, including organising children’s parties.

Val, aged 70, of Woodseats, spent her final four days at St Luke’s Hospice, Whirlow, after being diagnosed with a brain tumour and suffering a stroke last summer.

Her family were so touched by the care and support she received they are planning a host of fundraisers, including a sky dive and a cake sale.

Daughter Dawn Milnes said: “My mum had the best four days’ care anyone had given her the whole time.

“They treated her like a princess. It was how she deserved to be treated.

“She was so clean and tidy and looked after. The support they gave to me my and my brother Wayne and our families was amazing.

“My mum was asleep the whole time she was at St Luke’s, she couldn’t see anyone but the staff knew she could still hear and they still spoke to her.”

Dawn’s husband Stuart is planning a skydive to support the hospice and the family will also be organising other fundraisers.

A St Luke’s spokesman said: “We provide a free service for a lot of people of Sheffield and their families and it is vitally important that the service we have been able to provide for people like Val’s family continue to support us because we have to raise more than £6 million pounds each year.”

Val worked as a lollipop lady at Hillsborough Primary School in the 1980s.

Her funeral takes place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium, at 11.15pm on January 18. Donations to the hospice will be collected on the day.