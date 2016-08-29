Health hub to open in the city

A brand-new ‘hub for health and wellbeing’ is to open in the city centre following the move and expansion of a Sheffield business.

Health insurance company Westfield Health is relocating its headquarters down the road to the former Milton House, on Charter Row.

Westfield House – as it will be known – will feature a new customer hub with iPads for self-service, as well as a business lounge with dedicated meeting rooms and refreshments.

The redevelopment of the eight-story building will include incubator spaces and an enterprise hub to support city start-up firms.

Chief Executive at Westfield Health, Jill Davies, said: “The move is a major milestone for both Westfield Health and Sheffield.

“The new offices will offer a remarkable health and wellbeing hub for our teams, customers, the people of Sheffield and wider population.

“We’re already working with a number of agencies to progress the opportunities offered by the incubator spaces and enterprise hub and we’re excited that shortly we will be announcing more about how start-ups can apply to work with us.”