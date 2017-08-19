Have you seen Doncaster man Robert Trueman?

Have your say

Police are asking for your help to locate a man who has been missing for almost a month.

Robert Trueman, 48, was last seen in Edlington, Doncaster on July 28.

He has not been seen or heard from since and there are concerns for his welfare.

Robert is described as being white, medium height with dark grey hair, clean-shaven and of medium build with a red devil tattoo on his arm.

It is believed since this photograph was taken, Robert has shaved his head.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 978 of July 31.