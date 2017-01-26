Gun fired at house in Sheffield

A police probe is underway into a shooting in Sheffield in which a gun was fired at a house.

Police were called to High Green at around 11.15pm on Tuesday following reports that a gun had been fired at a house on Wortley Road.

Detectives investigating the incident, on the stretch between the Nisa convenience store and New Street, stress that nobody was hurt.

Armed police were deployed to the area following reports of gunfire but the culprit or those responsible have not yet been traced.

One man who lives in the area said he heard 'three loud bangs' and then saw marked and unmarked police cars pull up on the street.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police were called to High Green, Sheffield, at around 11.15pm on Tuesday following reports that a gun had been fired at a house on Wortley Road.

"No one was hurt in the incident and armed police were deployed to the area.

"Detectives investigating the incident are currently following a number of lines of enquiry and anyone with information is asked to contact us."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.