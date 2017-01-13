Gun and drugs found in police raid in Sheffield

A man has been charged with possessing a gun and drugs after a police raid in Sheffield.

Majid Mohammed, aged 21, of Canada Street, Burngreave, was arrested after a police raid in the Burngreave area on Tuesday, January 10.

He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with possession of a controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a firearm without a certificate.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, February 8.

