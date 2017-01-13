Gun and drugs found in police raid in Sheffield

A man has been charged with possessing a gun and drugs after a police raid in Sheffield.
Majid Mohammed, aged 21, of Canada Street, Burngreave, was arrested after a police raid in the Burngreave area on Tuesday, January 10.
He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with possession of a controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply and possession of a firearm without a certificate.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, February 8.
Hit-and-run driver hunted by police in Sheffield after horror crash
Snow causes hazardous road conditions for drivers today
Disruption for Sheffield bus passengers as snow falls across city
WEATHER: Cold snap hits Sheffield
I want to end my career in the Premier League with Sheffield United, says Tottenham Hotspur's boyhood Blade Kyle Walker
WATCH: I will leave Sheffield Wednesday when someone kicks my ass - Carlos Carvalhal
Get all the latest Blades stats
Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE