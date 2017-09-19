Green light for designs for revamped Doncaster market

Designs drawn up for the £5.7 million transformation of Doncaster's Wool Market have been approved.

The plans were approved by the council's cabinet, paving the way for work to go ahead on the building which is due to be completed late next year.

The scheme will see a central stage created along with specialist food stalls and general retail stalls inside the structure.

The redevelopment of the Wool Market and Irish Middle Market was the subject of successful a bid to the Sheffield City Region Infrastructure Fund as part of the Enterprise Marketplace scheme. There was £3.189m of SCRIF funding allocated, supplemented by £2.554m of Doncaster Council match funding which was already earmarked for Markets refurbishment projects.

Following the appointment of Wilmot Dixon Constriction as the construction contractor on the project, design meetings have been taking place with input from markets consultants Quarterbridge,

The layout was tuned to optimize efficiency and viability, especial from a retail focus.

All trading units in the new area have been considered in context of effective eye-lines, and customer flow.

The report before cabinet stated: "The ability to have flexible spaces so the building can be used for a variety of functions has been built into the design and opportunities to “design out” antisocial behavior have also been taken by eliminating dead spaces and quiet corners where this would have been more likely to occur.

"Since agreement on the outline design was reached, relatively little has changed in the general layout, and throughout the fine tuning design iterations, copies have been shown for information and comments to key stakeholders. For example, this includes the large market trader “engagement meetings” that took place in April and June, the Market Trader Federation meetings that generally take place monthly, informal cabinet and portfolio meetings."

Deputy mayor Glyn Jones said: "The market has been part of the town centre for hundreds of years, and is considered one of the borough's most important assets - one of the jewels in the crown of Doncaster.

"We are very proud of our market and want it to thrive. It's regeneration is part of these ambitious plans which aim to create a vibrant, thriving town centre."

Fellow cabinet member Bill Mordue added: "The essence of the market will improve the town centre. It should have a knock-on effect to other businesses in increased footfall."