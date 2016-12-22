GHOST WITH THE MOST: Which Sheffield pub, awash with spirits, is among UK's most haunted hostelries?

A Sheffield inn is in top eight nationwide when it comes to spooks and spectres as well as sparklers.
Things go bump in the night alongside pumps at The Old Queen's Head, the city's oldest boozer here illustrated by on-site ghoul and ghost-busting spiritual spotlight. Believed to be named after Mary Queen of Scots, imprisoned in Sheffield from 1570 to 1584, the building dates back to 1475. So all aboard our Playbuzz, if you dare, to see location of other seven deadly taverns where best to sample paranormal pints. Warning: Dutch courage may be required!
