Generous hiker’s life-saving donation

A Sheffield man hiked 40 miles across South Yorkshire in one day to raise the funds to provide a defibrillator to a city school.

Lee Gosling was keep to support the national cardiac charity SADS UK’s Big Shock campaign, to make defibrillators available in all schools and colleges to help save lives.

Together with family and friends, Lee completed the hike to provide the lfiesaving equipment to Anston Greenlands Primary School.

A defibrillator works by restoring the heart rhythm if a person goes into cardiac arrest and the earlier a defibrillator is used the better the chance of survival. The defibrillator, placed at a location like a school or college, is easy to use by a layperson, providing voice prompts to the rescuer.

The SADS UK Big Shock Campaign, to legislate to make defibrillators available in all schools and widely in the community, has the support of the ambulance services, the charity’s Patron Dr Hilary Jones, Good Morning Britain and Dame Helen Mirren who heads the charity’s defibrillator leaflet.

Anne Jolly, Founder of SADS UK, the Ashley Jolly SAD Trust, said: ‘SADS UK is grateful to Lee and his family and friends for their support and pleased that Anston Greenlands Primary School will benefit from having a defibrillator to restart the heart if there is a cardiac arrest on the premises.”

Copies of ‘The Warning Signs’ leaflets have been provided to the school to assist people who may have an underlying cardiac condition to be identified and treated.

Visit www.sadsuk.org for more details on the national campaign.