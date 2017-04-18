General Election 2017: Who's standing in South Yorkshire?

The people of South Yorkshire will choose their MPs this summer after a snap General Election was called for June 8.

Some MPs have already said they will stand again, while other candidates have put their names forward.

Among the high profile South Yorkshire figures yet to declare are Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband, Labour. But former deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg will contest his Sheffield Hallam seat, while former Green Party leader Natalie Bennett will fight the Sheffield Central campaign.

We will update our list of who is standing and who is stepping down as more names are announced.

Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough

Current:

Gill Furniss (Lab)

Confirmed as standing:

Gill Furniss (Lab)

(Green - candidate TBA)





Sheffield Central

Current:

Paul Blomfield (Lab)

Confirmed as standing:

Paul Blomfield (Lab)

Natalie Bennett (Green)





Sheffield Hallam

Current:

Nick Clegg (Lib Dem)

Confirmed as standing:

Nick Clegg (Lib Dem)

(Green - candidate TBA)





Sheffield Heeley

Current:

Louise Haigh (Lab)

Confirmed as standing:

Louise Haigh (Lab)

(Green - candidate TBA)





Sheffield South East

Current:

Clive Betts (Lab)

Confirmed as standing:

Clive Betts (Lab)





Barnsley Central

Current:

Dan Jarvis (Lab)

Confirmed as standing:





Barnsley East

Current:

Michael Dugher (Lab)

Confirmed as standing:





Don Valley

Current:

Caroline Flint (Lab)

Confirmed as standing:





Doncaster Central

Current:

Rosie Winterton (Lab)

Confirmed as standing:





Doncaster North

Current:

Ed Miliband (Lab)

Confirmed as standing:





Penistone and Stocksbridge

Current:

Angela Smith (Lab)

Confirmed as standing:





Rother Valley

Current:

Kevin Barron (Lab)

Confirmed as standing:





Rotherham

Current:

Sarah Champion (Lab)

Confirmed as standing:

Sarah Champion (Lab)





Wentworth and Dearne

Current:

John Healey (Lab)

Confirmed as standing: