Freemasons make a splash to raise cash for hospice

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice has received £3,357 from Mansfield Freemasons, after 25 members from 12 different lodges swam up to 20 lengths each in a fundraising swimathon.

The event helped to raise funds for the charity that cares for children and adults with life-limiting conditions in Yorkshire and beyond.

Freemason and swimathon participant, Ken Purslow, said: “We’re aware of the tremendous work Bluebell Wood does with families in this area,

often in the most challenging circumstances, so we were only too pleased to do our bit to support the charity.

“Everyone who took part in the swimathon thoroughly enjoyed it. It was a family occasion; good, healthy exercise, and the chance to help raise money for those less fortunate than ourselves.”

Melanie Rose, community fundraiser at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, said: “As a charity that cares for both children and young adults, both in their own homes and at the hospice, every penny raised makes a huge difference.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to the Mansfield lodges for helping our families to make more special memories together.”

Bluebell Wood supports around 250 children and young adults with life-threatening conditions each year. Its wide-ranging services include end of life treatment and care, music therapy, counselling, sibling support groups, home visits and much more. It costs more than £4 million for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice to keep its doors open each year and 90 per cent of this needs to be raised through community and corporate fundraising. Visit www.bluebellwood.org to make a donation or to find ideas for helping Bluebell Wood make more memories for the children it cares for.