Four arrests and two taken to hospital after 30-man brawl outside Sheffield pub

Two men were taken to hospital after a 30-man brawl outside a Sheffield pub resulted in four arrests.

Police were called to the mass brawl outside The Harley pub on Glossop Road close to the University of Sheffield around 3.40am on Tuesday, December 13.

Two men, aged 20 and 19 were treated at hospital for their injuries and later released following the incident.

Four people, aged 30, 26, 25 and 24, have been arrested on suspicion of affray but police want to speak to anyone with information.

South Yorkshire Police are urging people who may have witnessed the violent disorder to contact 101 and quote incident 77 of December 13 if you can help.