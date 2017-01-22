Foul-mouthed woman assaulted hospital receptionist after bust-up with ex

A booze-fuelled woman who threatened her ex-partner and assaulted a hospital receptionist has narrowly been spared from time behind bars.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court recently heard how Lisa Boyd, 27, of Bestwood Park, Clay Cross, was spotted shouting in the street outside a property on Old Hall Road, Chesterfield, before her ex opened the door and she flung herself at him.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said that following Boyd’s arrest she was taken to Chesterfield Royal Hospital with an injury but she continued shouting and was swearing at police before spitting in the face of a receptionsist.

Mrs Allsop said: “The defendant had said she had been inside the property and had been arguing but she had been kicked out and she was trying to force the door open.

“Witnesses believed she was under the influence of something and was zoned-out”

Mrs Allsop added that the complainant opened the door at the property and the defendant went in hitting him and as he walked away she tried to punch him and he was forced to put her to the ground.

Boyd was arrested and taken to hospital and was swearing and shouting in the waiting room and was abusive towards police, according to Mrs Allsop.

The court heard on Wednesday, January 11, how the defendant subsequently spat in the face of a receptionist while Boyd had been waiting to be escorted to the toilet.

Boyd told police she could not remember everything that had happened after the incident on December 10, 2016, because she had been so drunk but she said she had been out with the complainant and they had an argument.

She also told police that she accepted her behaviour was out of order and and she apologised for spitting at the hospital receptionist.

Boyd pleaded guilty to two counts of threatening behaviour and one count of assault.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said Boyd suffers with social phobia and a panic, anxiety disorder and she has been described by experts as emotionally unstable.

He added that her medication combined with a large amount of alcohol had had an adverse effect on her behaviour.

Mr Strelley said: “She is the first to show remorse and apologises for what she has done.”

He also explained that the argument had been about the complainant’s former partner and that has led to the end of the complainant’s relatonship with Boyd.

Mr Strelley said: “There is background where she received a significant injury and this led to an avalanche effect in terms of her behaviour.

“She could not be more apologetic for what happened and she has written to the hospital to apologise to the staff member and she has been mortified by her actions.”

Magistrates sentenced Boyd to ten weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with a two-month curfew.

She was also ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.