Football banning orders issued after clash between Sheffield United and Manchester United fans

Football fans have been issued with banning orders after a violent clash involving Sheffield United and Manchester United fans.

Twelve Manchester United supporters appeared at court yesterday over disorder ahead of an FA Cup fixture with the Blades in January last year.

Trouble flared between more than 100 fans on the streets of Manchester, during which bottles were thrown at officers amid the scuffles.

On Monday, banning orders of three and five years were handed out to 12 men involved in the disturbance.

Another 11 Manchester United fans appeared at court last week and received football banning orders totalling 39 years.

The disorder began when a group of around 80 Sheffield United fans left a pub in the Northern Quarter and walked up the road to Ancoats.

They came face to face with about 40 Manchester United supporters when they reached Bengal Street and the two groups clashed.

Police CCTV footage of the disturbance captured one man launching a glass bottle towards rival fans.

Officers eventually separated the groups.

Police Constable Alex Robinson said: "This was a violent incident which resulted in significant disorder and would have been extremely frightening for anyone who witnessed the events that unfolded.

"Thanks to police intelligence, officers were able to identify the potential for conflict and ensure the disorder was quickly brought to a close.

"The vast majority of supporters behaved impeccably before, during and after the match but, unfortunately, there can sometimes be a minority intent on causing trouble and seeking out confrontation.

"These 12 men fall into this category, but have now received significant banning orders which will stop them attending any match for a number of years.

"These orders should send a clear message to any supporter considering committing offences on a match day that they will be caught and dealt with robustly."

More than 8,500 Sheffield United fans travelled to Manchester for the FA Cup third round tie, which Manchester United won 1-0 with a last minute Wayne Rooney penalty.