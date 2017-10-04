Floral tributes paid to popular Sheffield dad who died after crash

Have your say

Tributes have been paid to popular Sheffield dad who died following a collision with a lorry.

The crash victim, named locally as 28-year-old Adam Simpson, died after his motorbike and a lorry collided at the junction of Fox Hill Road and Fox Hill Crescent at 10am yesterday.

Family, friends and well-wishers attended the scene today to lay flowers and pay their respects to the much-loved dad.

One floral tribute read: "Fly safe my big brother, love you."

Many paid tribute on social media to Adam today.

Lorna Rainey posted: "To all of Adam's family and friends, we are devastated. We loved that boy, warm loyal and full of life. RIP my little man, we will never forget you."

Laura Fletcher said: "His name is Adam Simpson. He was a father and he was such an amazing lad. Going be missed by so many... my thoughts and love go to his family."

Carl Gordon posted: "RIP brother, taken too soon."

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: "The driver of the motorbike, a 28-year-old man, suffered serious injuries in the collision and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Fox Hill Road between the junctions of Parson Cross Road and Lyminster Road were closed at the time of the incident but reopened a short time later.

"An investigation is currently ongoing into the collision and officers are appealing for anyone who may witnessed the collision, or was in the area at the time, to report it via 101."

If you witnesses the collision, contact police and quote incident number 263 October 3.