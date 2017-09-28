First picture of Sheffield murder victim released

A photo has been released of a Sheffield woman whose death is being treated as murder.

Wendy McKay, aged 54, was found dead in a house in Waltheof Road, Manor, at 1.20am on Sunday, September 24.

A police probe into the death is underway, with a 36-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder over the weekend.

He was released pending further enquiries after questioning.

Anyone with information about the death should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.