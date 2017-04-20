Firefighters rescue Sheffield woman after tumble dryer fire sets her house ablaze

A woman was saved from a house fire in Sheffield yesterday after her tumble dryer malfunctioned.

Crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called to the house after reports that a tumble dryer has caught fire.

A woman in her 40s was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Following the incident, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have urged residents to register their electrical goods for product recall information.

The fire service revealed they have attended more than 100 blazes involving tumble dryers in the last five years with faulty appliances responsible for three quarter of the incidents.

The service said that other faulty household electrical goods which can be common causes of fires include washing machines, fridges and smaller items like phone chargers and hair dryers.

Manufacturers are required by law to notify people if they know one of their products poses a fire risk and needs to be recalled.

However, the fire service warned that millions of faulty products remain in people's homes.

You can find out whether an electrical product you own has been recalled via the Electrical Safety Council website http://www.electricalsafetyfirst.org.uk/product-recalls/

You can sign up for product recall information at www.registermyappliance.org.uk