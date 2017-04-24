Firefighters alerted to spate of arson attacks in South Yorkshire

A caravan and Land Rover parked on a Sheffield street were set alight in arson attacks this morning.

Firefighters were called out to Vauxhall Road, Wincobank, at 2.40am.

Crews also dealt with a vehicle set alight in Green Lane, Worsbrough, Barnsley, at 1am today and a Peugeot 206 torched in Canklow Road, Canklow, Rotherham, at 12.15am.

Last night, a car was fired in Rowell Lane, Loxley, Sheffield; an old sofa was set alight in Kings Road, Askern, Doncaster and rubbish was deliberately set on fire in Haigh Moor Way, Fence, Rotherham.

Yesterday, firefighters were called to New Rossington, Doncaster, to deal with a caravan torched in Balcarres Road and a car set alight in McConnell Crescent.

A fire was also started in woodland off Dovecliffe Road, Wombwell, Barnsley and a Mercedes van and small truck were torched in Rowms Lane, Swinton, Rotherham.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.