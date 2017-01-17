Firearms officers kill Japanese Akita dog after biting member of the public in South Yorkshire

A dog was shot dead by firearms officers after the animal bit a member of the public in South Yorkshire.

Police were called at around 3.15pm on Sunday, January 15, following reports a dog had attacked a member of the public in New Street, Darfield.

The dog, a brown and white Japanese Akita, caused serious injuries to a 37-year-old man's arm and hand.

Specialist dog handlers were sent to the scene to attempt to capture the dog but had to call back up.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "It is understood the dog became aggressive towards officers and posed a significant risk to other members of the public. Authorisation was given to destroy the dog and firearms officers shot the dog.

"The dog had no identification details and the owners still have not come forward. The Akita was wearing a choker chain style collar at the time of the incident.

"Could this dog be yours? Do you know who it might belong to?"

Any information call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 647 of January 15, 2017.