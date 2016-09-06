Fire crews called out to arson attacks in South Yorkshire

Firefighters were called out to three separate fires all involving piles of rubbish set alight in South Yorkshire.
The fires were discovered in Vale Avenue, Thrybergh, Rotherham; Norman Street, Thurnscoe, Barnsley and Park Spring Road, Little Houghton, Barnsley, last night.
