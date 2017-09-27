Family pay tributes to 'special' husband, father and granddad who was found dead in Sheffield pond

Tributes have been paid to a 'special' husband, father and granddad who was found dead in a Sheffield park pond.

Richard Beeton aged 72, of High Storrs Crescent, was recovered by police divers on the morning of January 27, 2017 after he was reported missing the previously.

An inquest at Sheffield Medico-Legal Centre heard Mr Beeton developed mental health issues as a result of ongoing physical problems for around two years.

Mr Beeton's wife Kay, gave evidence at his inquest on Tuesday and said he went out for a walk around 5.10pm but started to panic around 45 minutes later.

"He came back into the living room three times before he went out. One time for his glasses, another for his mobile and another time to tell me he was heading out.

"He would often go out for a walk on his own - but he always came home."

Assistant coroner Abigail Combes ruled out a conclusion of suicide adding Mr Beeton had denied he wanted to harm himself when he was visited by mental health teams a few days before his death.

His family, speaking after the inquest, said his death was a 'tragic accident'.

His wife, Kay said: "He was special, he was a man on the go.

"He was always active wanting to do something, go somewhere and we were both living life to the full.

"We retired early when the grandchildren came onto the scene and we were having a wonderful time together. For something like this to hit us, it's just completely devastating.

"We all miss him dearly, I just expect him to walk through the door which isn't a very nice feeling."

His wife said the 72-year-old was a keen walker and ran a rambling group for 25 years and loved challenging terrains regularly clocking up to '30 or 40 miles a week'.

He met Kay when they were 16 at a city steel works and were married for 46 years.

The retired sales director was a huge Sheffield United fan and would often be seen at Bramall Lane.

"He lived and breathed the Blades, if he'd of been here for the promotion and the derby win, he'd of loved it," Mrs Beeton said.

Recording a narrative conclusion, assistant coroner Abigail Combes ruled out suicide and said: " On January 26, 2017, Richard Beeton left his family home to go for a walk at approximately 5pm.

"He had recent contact with the Functional Intensive Community Service and community mental health teams in the preceding days days and had presented with fluctuating mood. He denied any thoughts of harming himself when he was seen on January 24.

"Richard made his way to Porter Brook, Shepherds Wheel in Endcliffe Park at sometime on January 26 or 27 and entered the water. He was confirmed deceased at 11.27am on January 27."

Ms Combes concluded a medical cause of death as drowning.