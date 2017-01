A fake gun was found after police officers stopped a car on a South Yorkshire street.

Officers pulled over a car on Fitzwilliam Road, Eastwood and enquiries at the scene led to the driver being arrested for burglary, theft, disqualified driving, driving without insurance and shoplifting.

Men were arrested in Eastwood, Rotherham

His passengers were both arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft and shoplifting.

Searches of their homes led to the discovery of an imitation firearm, which officers seized.