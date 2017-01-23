Failing Rotherham primary school placed in special measures after damning report

A failing Rotherham primary school has been placed in special measures by inspectors - just three years after it converted into an academy.

Sandhill Primary Academy, in Rawmarsh, has been branded inadequate overall and also in the key areas covering leadership and management, quality of teaching and outcomes for pupils.

The report put the school in special measures and highlighted the quality of teaching, pupils' 'insufficient' progress and persistent absences as particular areas of concern.

Inspectors said that pupils' attainment in reading, writing and maths is too low and children are given little guidance on how to improve their work.

They also found that leaders have not monitored the quality of teaching rigorously or accurately enough and some teachers lack the subject knowledge needed to ensure pupils receive appropriate challenge.

The report said that inspectors were of the opinion the school requires special measures because 'it is failing to give its pupils an acceptable standard of education and the persons responsible for leading, managing or governing the school are not demonstrating the capacity to secure the necessary improvement in the school'.

They have now called on the school to urgently improve teaching in all areas, rapidly raise pupils’ achievement in reading, writing and maths and improve the effectiveness of leadership, the provision and outcome for early years children and the attendance of disadvantaged boys.

Inspectors did highlight several strengths at the school, which now comes under the Wickersley Partnership Trust.

The newly formed interim improvement board was appointed in November and inspectors said they have an 'accurate understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of the school'. The governance at the school was dissolved when funding for the academy was withdrawn.

The report said: "Leaders provided by the Wickersley Partnership Trust, in the form of a new executive headteacher and new associate headteacher, are determined to improve the quality of education for pupils at Sandhill.

"They have quickly assessed what needs to be done and have accurately identified the strengths and weaknesses of the school."

