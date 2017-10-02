Extra police on duty in Sheffield city centre after stabbings

Extra police officers are to be deployed in Sheffield city centre following a weekend of violence in which six men were stabbed.

Four men were knifed in attacks in Cambridge Street and Carver Street in the early hours of Saturday and less than 24 hours later another two men suffered stab wounds in the Area nightclub in Burgess Street, close to Barker's Pool.

Two men have been charged with attempted murder over Saturday's knife attacks, with detectives warning that more arrests may follow this week.

A probe into the nightclub incident is also underway, with the venue closed down by South Yorkshire Police in the immediate aftermath of the violence.

Police chiefs are due to apply for an official closure order for a set period of time during a hearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court this afternoon.

Sheffield's District Commander, Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, said the appreciated the fear the stabbings will have caused in the city.

"I certainly recognise that what happened at the weekend will have caused the public in Sheffield some considerable concern," he said.

"These were isolated incidents and there is no underlying issue in terms of any vendetta, but this form of behaviour in Sheffield city centre will not be tolerated and and we will take a number of positive actions to prevent it and to make sure that the public feel reassured."

He said a rise in knife crime is a national issue, reflected in Sheffield.

"Knife crime is a national issue and we have seen an increase in Sheffield but there are a number of things we are doing and will be doing to address it, such as reviewing whether we should be using knife arches on a more regular basis.

"We will also be reviewing our use of stop and search powers.

"We need to work with licencees to make sure they take responsibility for preventing these kind of incidents occurring in and around their premises. Security arrangements need to be reviewed to make sure we don't have situations where knives are getting into premises.

"We also need to review our police patrol strategy to make sure there is more visible policing around the city centre particularly on Fridays and Saturdays. Patrols will be increased."

He vowed to invest 'considerable resources' into identifying and prosecuting offenders and said the force would continue to invest in educating youngsters about the dangers and consequences of carrying knives during work in schools.

Anyone with information about the stabbings last weekend should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.