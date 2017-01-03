Expansion plan announced for Rotherham secondary schools

An extra 150 places are to be created at a Rotherham secondary school as part of a wider expansion plan across the town.

Rotherham Council is expected to agree to plans to increase capacity at Wales High School to meet demand for places.

The £1.2m expansion, which will be paid for with Government funding, is expected to get the go-ahead at a meeting on Monday, January 9, subject to planning permission being granted.

Some £13 million has been spent increasing primary school capacity since 2011, and with those children now reaching secondary school age, Rotherham Council said plans need to be put in place to accommodate them.

There are also plans for extra pupils to attend St Bernard's, Wath Comprehensive, St Pius, Oakwood High and Aston Academy.

Coun Gordon Watson, Rotherham Council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Children and Young People’s Services, said: “Our commitment as part of our corporate plan is to make sure every child has the best start in life. It is well understood that if children can attend good or outstanding local schools of their preference it will help them to achieve their best.

“We want to strive to make sure our schools are the best they can be, and planning ahead to make sure we have enough capacity is key to this.”