Emmerdale filming takes place at Doncaster's Robin Hood Airport - WARNING: SPOILER ALERT

Crews from television soap Emmerdale are understood to have been filming explosive new scenes at Doncaster's Robin Hood Airport this week.

ITV and airport bosses are remaining tight lipped about the filming but cameras were understood to be rolling at the airport on Monday to shoot scenes involving characters Debbie Dingle, Ross Barton and Cain Dingle.

The actors were spotted filming both inside and outside the terminal - with one scene understood to focus on the characters arguing near a taxi.

Debbie, played by Charley Webb, has recently made a dramatic return to Emmerdale… leaving chaos in her wake.

She left the soap last New Year, after a torrid love triangle with brothers Ross (Michael Parr) and Pete Barton.

The character has been working as a mechanic in France, while caring for her two kids, Sarah and Jack.

Charley left the show temporarily to have her second child, Bowie, with fiancé and cast-mate Matthew Wolfenden.

But this week, Cain (Jeff Hordley) was shocked to see his daughter featured on a crime show and learn that she’s on the run.

It is thought the newly filmed scenes at Doncaster will air in the next few months.

An airport spokesman said: "If Enmerdale have been filming at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, we are not never allowed to say anything until an episode has been aired."

It is not the first time the airport has been used for filming for both Emmerdale and other TV and film productions.

In 2012, heart-throb Danny Miller’s final scenes as mechanic Aaron Livesy in the soap were filmed there.

And key scenes from Kay Mellor's babies and pregnancy drama In The Club were shot there, while controversial comedian Chris Morris used the airport for scenes from 2010 black comedy film Four Lions.

It was also the setting for 2010 comedy series Come Fly With Me, a spoof documentary about airline and airport workers, starring comics David Walliams and Matt Lucas.