Emergency services called to crash in Doncaster

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to crash in Doncaster this morning.
It is believed a car crashed into a tree close to the Wheatley Hotel on Thorne Road.
The road has been closed between Barnby Dun Road and Leger Way while emergency services deal with the incident.
Trees down and road chaos as high winds hit South Yorkshire
WEATHER: Warning remains in place for strong winds
Missing Sheffield schoolboy found safe
Fatal accident raises further questions over safety of Sheffield junction
Sheffield man, aged 40, missing from home
Get all the latest Blades stats
Download The Star's mobile app now for FREE