Elderly woman taken to hospital after escaping Sheffield flat fire

An elderly woman had to be guided out from her property after a fire broke out in her flat.

Firefighters from Birley Moor, Aston Parkway and Central stations were called out to the incident just off Market Street in Woodhouse last night.

Fire crews and paramedics responded to the blaze after a neighbour spotted smoke from the flat around 7.15pm.

A next door neighbour managed to guide the pensioner, thought to be in her 80s, out of the flat before the fire could properly take hold.

The elderly woman was taken to hospital by paramedics as a precaution to check on some smoke inhalation.

A South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue spokesman said the incident was recorded as 'accidental' and added the start of the blaze was understood to be 'smoking related'.

"The woman managed to get out of the flat with the help of her neighbour . The incident caused extensive damage to the property but we're glad the woman got out okay before the blaze could spread. She was taken to hospital to get checked over as she had breathed in some smoke."

The spokesman from Birley Moor station issued a call for people to check their smoke alarms.

"The smoke alarm alerted the woman pretty quickly and it may have been a lot worse if there wasn't one installed.

"I'd urged anyone to check their smoke alarms and for residents who don't have one, get one."