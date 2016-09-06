Sheffield parents’ fury as pupils are sent home to get changed for wearing the wrong uniform

Parents of pupils at Birley Community College in south-east Sheffield have hit out at the uniform policy after children were sent home to get changed on their first day of school.

Vannessa Lee Hire Goulding said on Facebook that “My daughter has been wearing same style trousers for the last two years and will continue to do so. My child goes to school clean and smart.”

She added that she would like to see the school to focus on more serious matters than uniform.

Sal Eyre, also with a child at Birley, said: “I’ve had a voicemail stating that he must be in proper trouser style tomorrow. I’m working until 5pm so he will have to miss school to go in the morning - but what about parents that can’t afford to buy trousers again??!!”

Gemma Vicary’s son started y7 this morning. She said: “My son was outside on his own with the others kids as he had skinny jeans on as had problem with his trousers been sent wrong size waist.

"Just started big school and had to wait outside. I had to go up even though I had phoned the school in advance to tell them.”

Steve Robinson, Executive Headteacher, said the school sent a letter home to parents before the summer holidays began as well as sending a text message to remind parents about the rules last week.

Mr Robinson said: “The letter reinforced clearly what our school uniform policy is.”